Most charitable states in 2017

WalletHub has released its list of 2017's list of most charitable states. The website came up with the list by comparing states across 14 key indicators of charitable behavior.

According to the World Giving Index, Americans rank No. 5 out of 140 countries for the world's most generous people. In 2016, more than $389 billion was donated to charity in the U.S., with 72 percent of the funds coming directly from individuals, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

In order to determine the most philanthropic states, the financial website compared the states across two key dimensions, "Volunteering and Service" and "Charitable Giving". They evaluated the dimensions using 14 key metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale with 100 representing the most charitable.

The metrics include:

Volunteering and Service Volunteer rate Volunteer retention rate Volunteer hours per capita Community-service requirement for high school graduation Share of population collecting/distributing food Share of population collecting/distributing clothes Share of population fundraising or selling items to raise money

Charitable Giving Share of income donated Share of population donating time Share of population donating money Public charities per capita Charity regulations 'Feeding America' food banks per capita Share of sheltered homeless



