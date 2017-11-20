Judge dismisses subpoena against District Attorney

A hearing discussing District Attorney Abel Reyna's position was held at 9 a.m. in the McLennan County 54th District Court on Monday, despite Reyna recusing himself from the second Twin Peaks trial in October.

Clint Broden recently filed an affidavit about Reyna not prosecuting his friends and other people who supported his campaign.

Broden is Matthew Clendennen's lawyer. Clendennen is the second biker on trial after being indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity charges following the deadly shootout outside the Waco Twin Peaks restaurant in 2015.

During the hearing, Julissa West was called to the stand as a witness. West is Reyna's former administrative assistant. Retired senior Judge Douglas Shaver quickly dismissed West after just a few minutes on the stand. Judge Shaver said the affidavit will not become a form of evidence in the trial.

Judge Shaver then moved on to setting dates for Clendennen's hearing and trial.

He said the hearing will take place on March 5 and 6 and that the trial will most likely happen in May or June.

Three Houston-area attorneys, who were appointed to prosecute the case, were also at the hearing.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.