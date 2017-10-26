McLennan County District Attorney will recuse himself from second Twin Peaks trial

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna said he will ask to be recused from the second Twin Peaks trial.

According to a motion, Reyna was served a subpoena to testify during Matthew Clendennen's trial, set for Nov. 6.

If a Reyna was selected as a witness, he is unable to prosecute the case.

On Monday, Oct. 30, 20 attorneys of other bikers involved in upcoming Twin Peaks biker cases filed notices that they would select Reyna as a material defense witness for their cases as well.

The attorneys believe that Reyna's recusal in Clendennen's trial applies to their cases as well.

Reyna requested the recusal and asks the court appoint an attorney pro tem in his place.

"I cannot comment on the Clendennen matter due to the gag order issued by Judge Shaver," Reyna said. "As for the other cases, with the exception of one, I do not intend to recuse our office."

