Police: Gun holder accidentally fired his gun inside a bowling alley

Waco police are investigating after a gun went off inside a bowling alley. The person carrying it claims it was an accident.

On Sunday, the police responded to the AMF Westview Lanes off West Waco Drive around 8:00 p.m. When police arrived the person carrying the gun told authorities it accidentally went off when reached inside his pocket on the way to his car.

No one was hurt in the incident and the bowling alley does not want to press charges. However, Sgt. Patrick Swanton from the Waco Police Department said this is a perfect example why it's so important to properly secure your firearms.

“Those that carry a firearm to carry it in a holster where it's secure so you don’t have these kinds of discharges like that. Fortunately, nobody was injured but this certainly could have turned out even worse for him," Swanton said.

Swanton also mentioned that it is a Class A -misdemeanor to fire a gun inside city limits and officers did take the gun for safekeeping.

So far no charges are being filed but this incident is still under investigation.

