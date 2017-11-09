Suspect wanted in connection to double murder arrested after standoff

A man who is wanted in connection with the murder of two brothers in Bryan who were shot to death in their home has been arrested.

On Oct. 3, 29-year-old Frankie Lee Bell Jr. and 29-year-old Marcus Earl Ray were involved in an aggravated robbery that resulted in the deaths of 35-year-old Terant Franklin and 25-year-old Dominque Franklin and a third man injured, DPS said.

Bryan police arrested Ray on Oct. 18 and issued a warrant for Bell on two counts of murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bell was arrested in Caldwell on Jan. 25 after a standoff. He was arrested by Bryan police, the United States Marshal Service and the Burleson County Sheriff's Office.

Bell has ties to Caldwell, his last known address and Somerville in Burleson County, as well as Bryan and Houston.

Bell was recently been released from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in June 2017, where he served a 12-year sentence for shooting two men in 2005.

