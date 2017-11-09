Suspect wanted in connection to double murder arrested after standoff

A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.More >>
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.More >>
A Belton memory care facility is using music to help its patients who have dementia.More >>
A Belton memory care facility is using music to help its patients who have dementia.More >>
President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, according to a report in The New York Times.More >>
President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, according to a report in The New York Times.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
TheTexas Department of Public Safety has added 29-year-old Frankie Lee Bell Jr. to the Texas Most Wanted Fugitives list.More >>
TheTexas Department of Public Safety has added 29-year-old Frankie Lee Bell Jr. to the Texas Most Wanted Fugitives list.More >>