One arrested for double murder, police still looking for other suspect

The Bryan Police Department said they have arrested one man in connection to the death of two brothers, and are still looking for another suspect.

Police arrested 29-year-old Marcus Earl Ray of Brayn on Oct. 18 in connection to the case.

Police issued a warrant for 29-year-old Frankie Lee Bell Jr. of Bryan on two counts of murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bell is still being sought by police.

The double homicide of two brothers happened on Oct. 3 on Frankfort St.

The deceased victims have been identified as 35-year-old Terant Franklin and 25-year-old Dominque Franklin. Police said the brothers lived at the residence on Frankfort Street.

When police arrived, they found the brothers dead and a 61-year-old man wounded. The wounded man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ray and Bell Jr. are being accused of being two of at least three masked people who entered the home of the victims and were present when the shots were fired. Police believe they were attempting to rob money or drugs from the victims.

Police said there were four adults and two children at the home at the time of the robbery. Out of the four adults, two were killed, the third was injured and the fourth was able to escape with the two children.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Bell is asked to call police.

Bell is considered to be armed and dangerous. He has ties to Bryan, Caldwell and the Houston areas.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police agency or Crime Stoppers in their area.

