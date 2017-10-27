Astronaut encourages Baylor students to excel in STEM fields

A group of Baylor students had a chance to view a presentation from an astronaut today.

Shane Kimbrough conducted a free lecture where he shared details about his most recent experience traveling to the international space station.

The mission lasted six months and Kimbrough said he hopes he can inspire more people to major in the STEM fields. He also expressed how he hopes his presentation inspires some students on their journey through college.

Kimbrough said he began his career as a pilot in the army which is what helped prepare him for his current role at NASA.

"I didn't realize that was actually going to come into play and help me be a better astronaut but it really did. Being in the Army gave me incredible operation experience that I bring to the table at NASA. You know running checklist, responding to potential emergency situations, those kinds of things were just embedded in my training in the Army. "

Kimbrough has a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering and a master's degree in operations research.

