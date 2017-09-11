Central Texas joins the movement to remember 9/11

Thousands of victims, relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to meet at the World Trade Center Memorial, to remember almost 3,000 people who died in the 9/11 terror attacks on Monday.

Sixteen years ago two hijacked planes slammed into New York's World trade center towers, another into the Pentagon and a third crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It was a day that will forever be remembered by any and everyone old enough to witness the tragedy.

Now, President Donald Trump is also paying tribute for the first time as President. The White House said he will observe a moment of silence and participate in an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to participate in a separate ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In Central Texas, there are also multiple organizations planning to hosts events to pay their respects.

Temple Fire & Rescue who will be holding an annual remembrance ceremony to honor the events and sacrifices following the 9/11 and they're inviting all of the local citizens and visitors to come reflect and remember with them. The event is starting at 8:50 a.m., and will take place at 210 N. 3rd St. in Temple.

The Killeen and Copperas Cove Independent school districts will also observe the anniversary with freedom walks, starting at 9 a.m.

Copperas Cove ISD will walk at Williams/Ledger Elementary School. Organizers said this event is run by the 2016 District VFW Teacher of the Year Paul Warren and the 2017 District VFW Teacher of the Year Terri Jernigan.

Killeen ISD is hosting their 12th annual Freedom Walk that also starts at 9:00 a.m. The ceremony will start in the Killeen High School auditorium followed by a walk adjacent to Leo Buckley Stadium.

Organizers are encouraging the public to attend the event which will include patriotic music from Killeen ISD high school band and choirs and a remembrance speech given by Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

