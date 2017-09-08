Temple Firefighters to hold September 11th service

The Temple Fire Department said they will be holding a Sept. 11 Memorial Service that will open to the public.

The service will take place on Sept. 11 at 8:55 a.m. at the Central Fire Station located at 210 North 3rd St.

The service will begin with opening remarks by Fire CHief Mitchell Randles. At 8:59 a.m. the ringing of the bell will mark the collapse of the World Trade Center south Tower followed by a moment of silence.

Temple Fire & Rescue Honor Guard will present and post the Colors.

The service will include a short reflection and timeline of Tuesday, September 11, 2001.

The service will conclude with a second ringing of the bell marking the collapse of the North Tower.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.