Mary Avenue Market will open Saturday

The Mary Avenue Market located on S. 6th Street in Waco will be "100% open" on Saturday, according to the realtor.

Gregg Gilme, a realtor with Coldwell Banker, posted that the market will be "one of the most exciting developments in downtown" and filled "with the best lineup of local Waco retailers."

The market will have a restaurant, Hecho en Waco; a handcrafted furniture store, GoodTimber Furnishings; a clothing store Fox and Gray (which has been open); a pie shop, Pie Peddlers and; handcrafted metal artwork by Iron Willow.

