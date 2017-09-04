16-year-old arrested after shooting at police officer

The Killeen Police Department said a 16-year-old was arrested for aggravating a police officer.

The incident happened on Sept. 3 at around 8:47 p.m. on the 3700 block of Charolais Dr. in Killeen.

Upon arrival, the victim told police the windows to their apartment had been shot out.

While on scene, officers heard gun shots fired from what they believe to be a high-powered pellet rifle.

The officer grabbed the victim and moved them inside the residence for safety.

When the officer called for back up, more shots were fired towards him.

He maintained a position of cover and directed other officers to the suspect, who had been firing from an open window of a nearby residence.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

There were no reported injuries reported as a result of this incident.

