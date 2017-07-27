Former Gatesville coach arrested after allegations of giving performance-enhancing drugs to students

Coryell County District Attorney said a former Gatesville football coach Aaron Mueller turned himself in after allegations that he gave performance-enhancing drugs to a student.

The 26-year-old former Gatesville Junior High coach and teacher’s aide resigned in July. A warrant was issued for delivery of a controlled substance after the investigation was completed on Nov. 16.

GISD officials said they learned about the incident after a community member was concerned and brought the information to the GISD Athletic Director, Kyle Cooper.

“Upon learning of the alleged allegation, GISD launched an internal investigation,” district Superintendent Eric Penrod said in a statement. “At this point, said employee resigned, yet GISD continued to investigate the accusation and transitioned all information to the local authorities, where there is an ongoing investigation.”

Penrod said the incident has also been reported to the Texas Education Agency for educator misconduct.

