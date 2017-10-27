Six Gatesville High School football players ruled eligible to play immediately

The six Gatesville players that were suspended are now available to play after the Moody superintendent Gary Martell made the decision.

Martell said he found no evidence to upheld the suspension.

The district 13 4-A Executive Committee had voted to suspend six Gatesville High School football players Friday morning.

Committee members passed the vote 3-1 after Burnet Superintendent Keith McBurnet said the players admitted to taking performance-enhancing drugs. Authorities say McBurnet filed the original complaint.

Earlier this year, Gatesville ISD confirmed the six players never tested positive for PEDs. Authorities say the drug test wasn't given until more than 30 days after the initial accusation on July 17.

The ruling is effective immediately for 30 school days. Gatesville police said a parent is under investigation for helping to provide the injections. A former assistant coach implicated in the case resigned in July.

Executive committee members said their ruling cannot strip wins from Gatesville's undefeated record this season.

