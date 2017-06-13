Nonprofit makes adjustments after loss in federal funding

A nonprofit organization in Central Texas that provides transitional housing is making some changes after it said it lost third of its funding.

Compassion Ministries Executive Director Jill McCall said the organization had received a $150,000 grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development every year since 2002. However, she said the qualifications for that grant changed so it will not receive it from now on.

The nonprofit used to house families and single women who were victims of domestic violence, had substance abuse problems in the past or fell on hard economic times. After the nonprofit found out about the shortage in funding, it stopped accepting applications for housing single women. Now the organization will give a family the apartment where it used to house four single women every six months.

McCall said families, which often don’t have as many options for shelter in the Waco area, are the niche for the nonprofit.

“Our waiting list for families was long. It's only one more apartment but it's still one more apartment that children will have a safe clean environment to live in,” McCall said.

For the next two years, McCall said local foundations and groups will help the nonprofit with funding for the next two years. At that time, an endowment McCall said the organization has had for 10 years will be fully funded. She said this will allow the organization to make up for the shortage in funding.

McCall said the nonprofit serves 160 people per year providing six-months of housing to families. During that time, they will receive counseling, childcare, healthcare and job search assistance.

She said donations and volunteers are always welcome.

If you want to learn more about the organization and would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.