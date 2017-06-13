Hearse with mechanical issues catches fire

A hearse on its way to Waco caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in the 4300 block of Bellmead Drive.

According to the Bellmead Fire Department, the driver of the hearse was traveling from Mexia to Waco. The driver who noticed a mechanical issue in the rear wheel well area pulled into the Speedy Pac convenience store lot.

There were two bodies in the back of the hearse but they were taken out.

The fire department extinguished the flames before it got inside of the compartment where two caskets were located, according to Bellmead Fire.

The hearse was not driveable after the fire and was towed away.

