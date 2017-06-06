Starburst Junior Golf Classic Returns June 12-14

The 19th Annual Starburst Junior Golf Classic, one of the largest junior golf tournaments in the world, returns to the Greater Waco area June 12-14, 2017. Managed by the Greater Waco Chamber, the Starburst Junior Golf Classic will host up to 600 players from ages of 7 to 18, across area golf courses.



Over the span of three days, girls ages 7-10 and boys ages 7-9 will play nine holes and girls 11-Championship and boys 10-Championship will play 18 holes. The Starburst Junior Golf Classic is also part of the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), enabling Championship and 12 to 17 age division top finishers to receive AJGA performance stars.



“The Starburst Junior Golf Classic is a premier junior golf tournament designed for both the novice and expert junior golfer. We are proud to host participants from throughout the U.S. and are excited to have this opportunity to showcase our community once again,” said Amanda Haygood, director of sports and special events for the Greater Waco Chamber. “We are constantly looking to improve our professional standards even further and offer junior players an opportunity that will challenge and build their golf tournament experiences.”



The Starburst Junior Golf Classic will kick off with activities and vendors at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course on Sunday, June 11. Players will be able to pick up their player swag bag, tournament pairings and all caddie apparel, participate in a College Coach Q&A session, enjoy dinner, practice their swings and watch 1,300 golf balls fall from the sky.



“The popular Helicopter Ball Drop is a unique aspect of our tournament that really engages all of our players and their families,” added Haygood. “Players – and now anyone in the community – can purchase a $5 raffle ticket to match a golf ball. It’s an impressive sight, watching up to 1,300 golf balls dropped from a helicopter. And the owner of the ball that lands in, or nearest, to the golf hole will win $2,000!”



Courses for the 19th Starburst Junior Golf Classic:

Cottonwood Creek Golf Club

Lake Waco Golf Club

Ridgewood Country Club

Stonetree Golf Club