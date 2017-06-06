Busy Killeen street may get a makeover

The Rancier Corridor Restoration Project just might be transitioning from a dream to reality.

"It's the starting point from East Gate to downtown, so we gotta start somewhere," Dr. Ray Shanaa, Executive Director of the City of Killeen's Planning & Development Services, said.

That's the first step in turning a dream into reality for several Killeen city leaders with a vision.

"It started with Mayor Segarra. He was dreaming of trying to improve the appearance of the corridor," Shanaa added.

Queen Broussard, someone who has lived in Killeen for 30 years, appreciates the city leaders' dream.

"I'm in awe at the vision. I honor the vision," Broussard said.

But, she admits...

"I've seen Rancier transform a little, not a lot, over the last 30 years," Broussard added.

The city would be focusing on adding landscaping, sidewalks, new curbs, and crosswalks with new technology to help make crossing the street safer.

"With the availability of very little funding, we could probably dream of doing a very small portion should the council agree to spend that kind of money," Shanaa said.

But, where will that limited funding be coming from?

"It will come from our Tax Increment Refinance Zone that is set up to produce revenue for improving the downtown and the general area around it," Shanaa added.

The city council already likes what they've seen. But, it would take the support of the entire community and business along Rancier Ave. to make it all come together.

"We're better together. We cannot do this thing, no one can do it by themselves. Our city leaders cannot do it by themselves. They need the businesses, they need the community to all come together and work to make this thing happen," Broussard said.

Now, the committee will begin putting together a budget proposal to present to city council.

