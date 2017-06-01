Meet the Interstate 35 'accordion man'

All northbound lanes of I-35 near Troy have been cleared after a crash involving several cars and 18-wheelers, according to TxDOT.

Man plays polka for drivers stuck in traffic, area now cleared

He helped lighten the mood to people stuck in traffic on Interstate 35 Wednesday.

Meet Ray Koncar, the man who was seen playing polka music on the side of the road during a traffic jam on I-35.

Delayed by a wreck involving cars and semi-trucks near Troy, Koncar decided he was going to take the opportunity to fill the air with the sounds of an accordion.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to play a little music and get a little practice in," said Koncar. "I didn't think people would mind it."

Koncar was visiting family in Austin. Koncar himself is from the Chicago area and has been playing the accordion since he was 25.

"It's an ethnic thing, so I happen to be Slovenian, Slovenian-American, but of Slovenian heritage," said Koncar. "I grew up listening to Polka music."

Koncar plays the accordion in a band with his children.

