Farmers voice concerns about proposed cuts on crop insurance

President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal includes cuts to the crop insurance for farmers.

According to the 2018 USDA proposed budget summary, reducing premium subsidies would cut $28.6 billion of the budget over 10 years. It would reduce spending because it would only give crop insurance premium to producers with an adjusted gross of $500.00.

It would limit insurance premium subsidies to $40,000 per person or company. In addition, it would eliminate price revenue subsidies, which allows a producer to insure crop at the higher of the projected price at planting or at harvest time.

McGregor Farmer Kevin Huffman who owns Huffman Farms said this would increase his crop insurance premium. He said if that is the case, he would get less insurance coverage that he currently has or decrease the acreage where he plants crops.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue issued the following statement when the budget was released:

“President Trump promised he would realign government spending, attempt to eliminate duplication or redundancy, and see that all government agencies are efficiently delivering services to the taxpayers of America. And that’s exactly what we are going to do at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)," Purdue said.

The Texas Farm Bureau is urging Congress to reconsider these cuts.

“With agriculture and rural economies struggling and net farm income down 46 percent from three years ago, it would be perilous to make these ill-considered cuts,” TX Farm Bureau President Russell Boening said. “We urge Congress not to pass this proposed budget. It would do significant harm to the farm economy and Texas as a whole.”

