Police chase in Killeen ends with suspect crashing into side of house

The Killeen Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who lead officers on a short pursuit that ended with a crash into a side of a house.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop on a 2008 blue Dodge Avenger at the intersection of Veteran's Memorial Boulevard and 8th St. on Wednesday night.

Officer said while they were verifying the driver's information, the driver put his car in gear and fled westbound. The pursuit led officers to Hallmark Ave. Police said the driver disregarded speed limits and stop signs and then turned onto Mary Jane Dr.

As the driver turned into a cul-de-sac at a high rate of speed, the driver hit a curb, causing the Avenger to hit a brick wall of the side of a home. The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene.

There were three residents in the home at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

