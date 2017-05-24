Eight CTX students graduate as certified security officers

Eight students from Copperas Cove High School graduated receiving their state certification for security officers.

Those students participated in the Public Service/Criminal Justice Program which leads to state certification in Level II Security Officer training, allowing students to apply for various security positions such as Loomis Security, Transportation Security Administration, and other jobs that use security guards.

Those students are Joshua Burns, Lauren Castaneda, Agustine Perez-Ramirez, Noah Gamo, Thomas Dossett, Erik Salinas, Tyler Nace, and Dylan Ross.

“I’m glad I got this opportunity to help me prepare for a job in law enforcement when I become 21,” Ross said.

“These programs provide real world training within industry standards, preparing student to enter the workforce, and in many cases leads to certification opportunities,” program instructor Patrick Zangarine said.

