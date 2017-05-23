Health officials focus on prevention after first mumps case reported in county

McLennan County now has its first confirmed case of mumps this year, as the number of mumps cases in Texas reaches a 20-year-high.

On Monday, Waco ISD officials announced there were a confirmed case and a suspected case at two separate campuses. It is unknown whether the elementary school child with mumps was vaccinated. Waco ISD and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District both said that information can't be released due to privacy reasons.

In Texas, individuals can seek exemptions from the immunization requirements at schools. If that exemption is due to a religious belief or a reason of conscience, an affidavit must be requested by the parent through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Health District Spokeswoman Kelly Craine said parents need to make sure both they and their kids are up to date on their vaccines. She added two doses are recommended.

"The first and foremost way to prevent the mumps is to get the vaccine. Then look for the symptoms, of course, mumps you think of the classic swelling of the neck and of salivary glands but there is also fever, fatigue, nausea, your basic flu-like symptoms," Craine said.

If your child has those symptoms, you are advised to go to the doctor.

