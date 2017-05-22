Two Waco ISD schools disinfected after confirmed case of the mumps

Waco ISD spent Monday evening contacting parents and taking steps to disinfect two of its campuses after a confirmed case of the mumps.

A statement from the school district says a confirmed case was found at Bell's Hill Elementary. A University High School student was also possibly exposed. Classes will resume at both campuses Tuesday morning.

Waco ISD called parents Monday evening to inform them about the situation and posted a letter on the Waco ISD website.

WISD crews sanitized and disinfected the exposed campuses Monday night as a precaution against the contagious disease, which can be spread by:

Coughing, sneezing, or talking

Sharing items, such as cups or eating utensils, with others

Touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others

Symptoms can appear 12-25 days after infection and can be infectious three days before to five days after the onset of swollen glands.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.