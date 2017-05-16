Police investigate shooting outside Killeen hotel

Police in Killeen are searching for a gunman after a man was shot while sitting in his car outside a hotel.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. this morning outside the Amco Hotel located at 404 S. Fort Hood Street.

They say the victim was sitting in his car when another man shot into the vehicle.

The victim ran to a nearby 7-11 and was taken to Seton Medical Center. His condition is not currently known.

Officials are investigating to see if this incident is connected to an earlier chase. Authorities have not released any information about the suspect.

We will bring you more details as we learn them online and in our newscast.