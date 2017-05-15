Dichotomy, Club Sandwich to hold fundraisers for man who died in school bus crash

Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits said that all proceeds of sales on the coffee and bar side will go to Jay Markley’s family on Tuesday.

Markley was a former employee who died in a crash involving a bus on Friday morning.

In addition to the beverage sales, Club Sandwich will be out front of the store in the evening and will also be donating the sales to Markley’s family.

You can also donate to the family online here.

