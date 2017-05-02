Teaching kids about stranger danger

One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
A murder suspect shot himself after leading police on a chase in Temple on Monday. He has been identified as 45-year-old David Bailey.More >>
