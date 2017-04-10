Waco Libraries renting out literacy kits

The Waco Mclennan county libraries are offering up early literacy kits for patrons, giving area children to get a kick start on their learning.
Forty-eight Kits in total will be distributed at each of the library’s four locations, with each location having twelve kits on hand. Patrons must have a library card in order to rent out the kits and they can keep the kits for twenty-one days. The literacy kits are meant for preschool age children, from age’s two to four.
The library says that they hope that the kits will help local children get a start on reading and expanding their minds.
