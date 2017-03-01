Man leads police on chase after stealing TV from home

Harker Heights Police said that they arrested a man that stole a TV from a home on the 3000 block of Oakwood Dr.

Police said they received the call around 8 a.m. on March 1. An Harker Heights citizen said he head glass breaking and saw a man leaving a home with a TV.

The caller said the man put the TV down on his property, and when the caller confronted the suspect, he told him to back off.

The suspect hit the caller twice, and then carried the television to a black Chrysler parked in a driveway several houses away.

Police were able to find the vehicle as it fled from Fuller Ln onto northbound FM 3481, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. Police pursued the suspect.

Police said the suspect got out of his vehicle on Henrietta Dr., and he ran away – attempting to lose police by jumping fences.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody by 8:15 a.m.

The suspect was then transported to Seton Hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries sustained from jumping over a fence, and is now booked into the Harker Heights Police Department holding facility.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact the Harker Heights Police Department at (254) 943-5400, Criminal Investigation Division.

