Copperas Cove residents to cut back on water use

Monday marks day one of water conservation for Copperas Cove because of construction in the city.

An 18-inch water transmission line will be out of service and residents must cut back on water use.

Restrictions for residents include:

Residents must use water sparingly for personal consumption and hygiene needs

Using water to wash any vehicle is prohibited

Irrigating landscaped areas is prohibited unless reclaimed water is used.

Restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except upon request.

Washing down sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots or other hard surfaces is prohibited.

If residents don't comply, they could face fines of $100 or more.

News Channel 25's Hunter Davis will have more on the restrictions and how they are affecting residents tonight at 10.

