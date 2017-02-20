Miss North Texas visits McLane Children's Medical Center

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals are the national platform of the Miss America Organization.

Miss North Texas Ashlee Gilchrist says that's one of the reasons she visited today, but definitely not the only one.

"I absolutely love working with children. My personal platform in the organization is mentoring and positive role models... I absolutely love working with the younger generation and maybe making this kid's day," Ashlee said.

Gilchrist met with children throughout the hospital including one that you may remember.

4-year-old Layla Garcia woke up just two weeks ago after being in a coma since Dec.

Today Layla got to dance her heart out with Miss North Texas.



And then there was 12-year-old Lucas Foreman who's recovering from spleen surgery.



He and his family are also thankful for the pageant contestant's visit.



"It made me feel special because it was somebody to talk to and it was nice," said Lucas.



"As long as he knows that Miss North Texas cares about him than that's all he needs to get him through this," Jack said. "Miss North Texas is awesome and you tell her I said that."

