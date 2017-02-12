Santa Claus makes special trip to McLane Children's Hospital

Santa Claus was back in town for one very special little girl.

Sunday Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital in Temple held a Christmas celebration for 4-year-old Layla.

Layla's family says her entire short life she has been a fighter. She was born premature and later lost her mother. In span of less than two years Layla has been in and out of the hospital battling seizures, and respiratory problems.

For the past three months, she has been in the McLane Children's Hospital in Temple. Layla's grandmother, Rebecca Garcia, has been by her side the entire time. " Me and my husband were here with her. We didn't get to go home to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years. It was very hard, we were strong for her we, had to be and she pulled through thank you god she's done an amazing job." Garcia said.

Layla was in a coma during the holidays fighting Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and a collapsed lung. She came out of the coma and doctors say it's because of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine used for her treatment. Joshua Greer, Baylor Scott and White ECMO coordinator, said the machine completes the functions of the lungs and hearts. "ECMO doesn't heal it is purely life support so this is what we did supported her life until she was ready to come of of it that's what ECMO does," Greer said.

The machine is new to the pediatric hospital which allows families from Central Texas to stay in the area, if their child needs the treatment.. Layla's grandfather Angel Garcia said it's meant a lot to stay by her side and visit her. "I think that; what made her stronger knowing that everybody cared."

And in a room full of family and gifts, they celebrated Christmas and little Layla's life. Veronica Lozano, Layla's Great-grandmother, says despite the adversity she has a unique personality. "Layla is Layla, you can't know Layla without that sassiness. She's strong, She's strong-willed, she's strong -minded."

Santa dropped off some of Layla's favorites including stuffed animals, Dallas Cowboys accessories and Minnie Mouse toys. While the family is grateful for the hospital they are looking forward to her leaving and her next steps. "My dreams for Layla is to see her walking one day."

