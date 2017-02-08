Highlassies, Lady Cards split - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlassies, Lady Cards split

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlassies and Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals split today's softball doubleheader in Athens.

McLenann defeated Trinity Valley 7-1 in the first game of the day with Lizzie Donaldson getting the complete-game victory in the circle. Serena Saldivar led the Highlassies at the plate going 2-3 with a double and two RBIs. Gabrielle Fonseca picked up two RBIs on one hit and Dariann Resendez had an RBI.

The Highlassies fell to the Lady Cardinals 4-2 in the night cap with Victoria Vazquez taking the loss. Resendez was 2-3 at the plate and Victoria Gonzales went 3-4 with an RBI.

McLennan will host Kilgore in its home open Saturday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

