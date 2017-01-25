H-E-B, Caritas of Waco distribute fresh produce to more than 600 families

Dozens of people stood in line outside Caritas of Waco early Wednesday morning to get their hands on fresh produce.

It's all thanks to a generous donation from H-E-B, which donated more than 60,000 pounds of fresh produce.

Michael Soliz, a 44-year-old Waco resident, has been coming to the food pantry since he was 20 years old to support his mother and siblings. Wednesday was no different.

"I don't care about coming. I have no shame about coming to Caritas, no matter how people look at me. I've got to do what I've got to do for my family," he said.

Soliz wasn't alone. He was just one of 654 families the volunteers served, according to Caritas of Waco executive director Buddy Edwards.

"We feel it's important to make available to people in need highly nutritious food. To be able to provide those families those kinds of items is a very important aspect of our operation," Edwards said.

He said some people lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. to pick up some fresh produce. While easily found in the produce section of a grocery store, not all families have the means to buy some.

"I have three grandchildren, and I just like to get this stuff, you know, a lot of it, because I don't have enough money sometimes to make ends meet, and neither do they, so it helps a lot," Robinson resident Kimberly Beekman said.

More than 30 volunteers from H-E-B and Caritas worked together to make it all happen.

"I think the people of Waco will know that H-E-B is here to support the community, whether they shop at our store or not, we're still going to be here. We're going to do whatever it takes to help them," H-E-B employee Justin Benegas said.

Soliz, though, thinks a higher power was also involved.

"[God's] good people. He sends people in different forms and shapes," he said. "It's people all over Texas ... they help out."

On Thursday, Caritas of Waco will also partner with River of Life, Family of Faith, and Shepherd's Heart Pantry to hand out some of that produce.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.