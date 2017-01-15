Thief allegedly steals purse, caught by crime scene tech

A crime scene technician is responsible for the arrest of a theft suspect.

The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on the 900 block of S. 6th Street.

A woman told police that her purse had been stolen while she was eating. Her purse had $200 cash and a phone when it was stolen by a man who fled the scene.

Waco police and a crime scene technician collected video that had recorded the theft. The tech was retrieving the video when she saw the suspect was nearby.

Officers responded and were able to catch the suspect. John Thorton, 44, was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail.

Thorton was found with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine on his person. The suspect had used the money in the purse to purchase the drug.

Thorton was charged with theft over $200 and possession of meth.

