Construction to start soon on new rehabilitation hospital in Temple

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals, LLC will soon begin construction on a $10 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Temple.

The company's CEO, Jay Quintana, said they are in the process of finalizing the sale of the land and hope to start construction within the next month.

The 38,000-square-foot hospital will be located on Canyon Creek Drive near Lowes Drive.

The rehabilitation hospital will have 36 beds to provide inpatient physical rehabilitation to patients who have suffered a stroke, trauma, brain injury or other major illnesses.

"We are looking at patients that fall into 13 categories. We look at motor vehicle accidents, traumatic brain injuries, stroke, amputation, burns, etc," Quintana said.

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals will bring 57 new jobs to Temple for the opening of the hospital, but that number will increase to 120 overtime.

Charley Ayers, VP of the Temple Economic Development Corporation, said a new business like this will be good for the local economy.

"Job growth is good and I think that's one of the things Everest saw. They saw how much growth was happening in the community. And how much infrastructure there was for health care in the community and they new this was a good place," Ayers said. "Health care is the fastest growing industry."

