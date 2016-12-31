Car slams, attaches to utility truck

Waco police responded to a two vehicle accident that hurt a driver Saturday night.

Police said a utility truck with two passengers was traveling northbound on North 18th Street when a white car driving at an unsafe speed slammed into the back of it.

Emergency officials arrived to the scene and transported the 58-year-old driver of the car to a nearby hospital for moderate injuries.

Officers said they found an open container of alcohol in the car.

It's unclear what charges that driver will face, if any.

