One person hurt in rollover wreck

Officials are looking into what caused a rollover wreck in Riesel early Monday.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., police were called to Hwy 6 and West Lake Creek Rd.

Only one vehicle was involved. Four people inside were taken to the hospital.

Three have since been released but one is still being treated for minor injuries.

As of 7:30 a.m. one lane of Hwy 6 was shutdown.

