Baylor assistant football coaches face consequences after recruiting violations

Two assistant football coaches at Baylor University are facing consequences from committing recruiting violations.

According to the NCAA, assistant coaches Kendal Briles and Tate Wallis committed these violations in 2015.

Briles and Wallis sought to evaluate a recruit that had already been evaluated.

Per the NCAA, the coaches attended the track meet of the recruit and turned their backs to the event to avoid logging a third evaluation, which would break regulations.

The university penalized both coaches with restrictions and game suspensions. The NCAA upheld the punishment and added a $5,000 fine.

