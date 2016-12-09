Local organizations team up to keep families warm

Temperatures below freezing have some local organizations opening their doors to people who need a warm place to stay.

Although temperatures aren’t quite cold enough to get frostbite, people who don't have access to heat could experience other health issues.

That's why organizers from the local Salvation Army in Temple are lending a helping hand to keep people warm by providing them a place to stay the night.

Administrator Karen Twinney says turning on the heat seems normal for most people when it gets cold out but for some it's a luxury.

"The last thing you want to hear on a news report is someone stayed out all night now is in the hospital. Our shelter for women and children its already full, so that proved to us that Temple definitely has the need," Twinney said.

Organizers say because of the low temperatures they are opening the men's shelter Thursday and Friday evening. It's a facility they can't run daily because of low funding. However, volunteers are stepping-in to help keep those people warm. Now, up to 50 men will also be able to stay there.

Killeen's Salvation Army is also helping those in need. But instead of warm beds, workers are giving out warm clothes.

"We can provide everything from underwear, up to pants, shirts, blouses, whatever is necessary to keep that family warm,” Core officer David Craddock said.

"We have those coats available we want them to stay warm,” Craddock said.

If you are a family in need of shelter or would like to volunteer contact jean.bellinger@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 254-774-9996.

