Community mourns Belton hit-and-run victim

The victim of a hit-and-run in Belton who died on Friday has been identified.

The accident occurred at 6:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of the Interstate 35 service road.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was riding his bike when he was struck by a pickup truck.

The boy, identified by the community as Richard Snyder, was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center.

Belton Police Department spokesperson Paul Romer said Snyder died early Sunday morning.

The Belton community came together to remember Snyder, who would have turned 13 on Nov. 20.

The family and friends gathered to mourn Snyder at Yettie Polk Park. Attendees released balloons in his memory.

"Empty, like I miss him and I know everyone misses him, but I just feel empty. School's not going to be the same. Town's not going to be the same. Nothing's going to be the same," said Sabryn Booth, a friend of Snyder.

The Snyder family started a GoFundMe to pay bills and go toward building sidewalks along the I-35 access road to help children get to their bus stops.

Belton police have identified the driver of the truck and impounded the vehicle. Police have not released the driver's name.

No arrests have been made at this time.

