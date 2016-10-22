Local organization hosts car show to support breast cancer awareness

A local car group in Killeen got to show off their hot rides today and it was all for a good cause.

The Life is Good Motor Sports Club hosted a car show today in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

People were able to enter their cars into the show for a small fee that would be donated to the breast cancer resource center.

Registration started at 11:00 Saturday morning at Manor Middle school in Killeen, where around 30 cars signed up to participate.

One of the members of the L.I.G. club Ashley Downing said this event was a great way for the motor sports club and people in the community to give back.

"There are a a lot of people that actually want to help and volunteer and do stuff in the community but they don't really know how, they don't know what to do, or where to go, so this is their way of giving back by entering," Downing said.

Officials from the L.I.G. club said although this is their first time hosting the breast cancer car show, they look forward to making this an annual event.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.