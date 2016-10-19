The Spirit of Children program brings Halloween to local hospital

Halloween comes to McLane Children’s patients on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers from local Spirit stores will bring costumes and activities to pediatric patients and their families at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

Throughout each Halloween season The Spirit of Children program focuses on making hospitals less scary.

All Spirit stores conduct in-store fundraising campaigns with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the local child life departments at partner hospitals, such as Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s.

Child life programs help children and families deal with stress and anxiety that can sometimes accompany medical treatment. Locally, stores have raised more than $163,247 so far.

If you plan to attend this event RSVP to Deke Jones no later than 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 254-724-8859.

