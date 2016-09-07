Gatesville police looking for car burglars

Gatesville police are looking for burglary suspects who broke into a car and stole several items.

The burglary happened on July 24 about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of East Leon Street in Gatesville.

Police said a group of people left their locked car behind for about seven hours while they kayaked down the Leon River.

When they returned about 8 p.m., they discovered their gray Chevy Impala was burglarized.

The burglars broke the rear window and stole cell phones, a DVD player, and cash. A door was also damaged.

Call the Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477 if you have any information.

