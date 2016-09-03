Annual parade brings hundreds to West - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Annual parade brings hundreds to West

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WEST, TX (KXXV) -

The annual WestFest was a success as hundreds gathered to see the parade.

People gathered in downtown West to see the dozens of floats from local departments.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office debuted their state-of-the-art bomb squad unit.

The West Fire Department also showed off two new fire trucks.

The parade also consisted of several local cheerleaders and a band.

Also at the parade was a group of people who were celebrating a second chance of life – all thanks to a young boy.

Braden Sing, 9, recently received a new liver.

Sing’s dream was to stand on a float during Westfest and tell everyone he got a new liver.

With the help of others, he did just that.

Along with other organ recipients, Sing and his new friends went down the parade on a float that said "Be a hero. Donate life."

“Be donors. I have a friend named Suzu…She’s been waiting four months for a double-lung transplant. So if she could get a double-lung transplant, that would be just great,” said Sing.

“People got to see what the float was about,” said Darren Sinkule, a heart recipient. “That being bringing awareness to being an organ donor.”

Sing and Sinkule hope to bring the float back again next year.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly