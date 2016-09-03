Annual parade brings hundreds to West

The annual WestFest was a success as hundreds gathered to see the parade.

People gathered in downtown West to see the dozens of floats from local departments.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office debuted their state-of-the-art bomb squad unit.

The West Fire Department also showed off two new fire trucks.

The parade also consisted of several local cheerleaders and a band.

Also at the parade was a group of people who were celebrating a second chance of life – all thanks to a young boy.

Braden Sing, 9, recently received a new liver.

Sing’s dream was to stand on a float during Westfest and tell everyone he got a new liver.

With the help of others, he did just that.

Along with other organ recipients, Sing and his new friends went down the parade on a float that said "Be a hero. Donate life."

“Be donors. I have a friend named Suzu…She’s been waiting four months for a double-lung transplant. So if she could get a double-lung transplant, that would be just great,” said Sing.

“People got to see what the float was about,” said Darren Sinkule, a heart recipient. “That being bringing awareness to being an organ donor.”

Sing and Sinkule hope to bring the float back again next year.

