Rain to Continue in Central Texas

A Flash Flood Watch will continue through Thursday morning. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible from time to time, but most models are making it a bit more scattered over the next couple of days. Here is what we are expecting through the weekend:
Thursday: 60%
Friday: 40%
Saturday: 50%
Sunday 50%
The rain is not expected to be as widespread as what we have seen over the past couple of days, but there will be heavy rain from time to time in a few locations. If you come to an area where water covers the road...Turn Around...Don't Drown! Stay away from flooded creeks and streams as well. Enjoy the rain and cooler weather while we have it...the 90s will be back next week!
Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.
The News Channel 25's weather team brings you daily alerts about Central Texas weather.More >>
The News Channel 25's weather team brings you daily alerts about Central Texas weather.More >>
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.More >>
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.More >>
Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.More >>
Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.More >>
The United States has evacuated several more of its workers out of China after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.More >>
The United States has evacuated several more of its workers out of China after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.More >>
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.More >>
The nurse anesthetist blamed depression for the ruse, saying she got such a positive response when she lied that she kept up the act.More >>