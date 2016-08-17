Rain to Continue in Central Texas

A Flash Flood Watch will continue through Thursday morning. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible from time to time, but most models are making it a bit more scattered over the next couple of days. Here is what we are expecting through the weekend:

Thursday: 60%

Friday: 40%

Saturday: 50%

Sunday 50%

The rain is not expected to be as widespread as what we have seen over the past couple of days, but there will be heavy rain from time to time in a few locations. If you come to an area where water covers the road...Turn Around...Don't Drown! Stay away from flooded creeks and streams as well. Enjoy the rain and cooler weather while we have it...the 90s will be back next week!

