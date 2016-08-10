Fort Hood soldier intoxicated in deadly wrong-way crash arrested - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fort Hood soldier intoxicated in deadly wrong-way crash arrested

(Source: Williamson County Jail) (Source: Williamson County Jail)
(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A Fort Hood soldier who killed a woman in a wrong-way crash back in May was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

28-year-old Tommy Lee Schlett was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on Highway 195 in Williamson County on May 21 when he crashed head-on into an oncoming car carrying three people.

Dian Glee died at the scene. Venus Weatherton and Tiffany Prelow were taken to the hospital in critical condition. They have since been released.

An updated crash report showed Schlett's blood alcohol concentration was 0.245, or about three times the legal limit. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

The Texas Department of Public Safety charged Schlett with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Schlett is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $400,000 bond. 

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly