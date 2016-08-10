Fort Hood soldier intoxicated in deadly wrong-way crash arrested

A Killeen mother was killed in a head-on collision in Williamson County on Saturday morning, just one week after graduating from college.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper suspects a Fort Hood soldier who drove on the wrong side of a highway and crashed head-on into a car carrying three women may have been "intoxicated," according to documents News Channel 25 obtained.

Trooper suspects Fort Hood soldier was "intoxicated" in crash that killed one, hurt two others

A Fort Hood soldier who killed a woman in a wrong-way crash back in May was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

28-year-old Tommy Lee Schlett was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on Highway 195 in Williamson County on May 21 when he crashed head-on into an oncoming car carrying three people.

Dian Glee died at the scene. Venus Weatherton and Tiffany Prelow were taken to the hospital in critical condition. They have since been released.

An updated crash report showed Schlett's blood alcohol concentration was 0.245, or about three times the legal limit. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

The Texas Department of Public Safety charged Schlett with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Schlett is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

