Killeen mother killed one week after graduating

A Killeen mother was killed in a head-on collision in Williamson County on Saturday morning, just one week after graduating from college.

35-year-old Dian Glee died from her injuries at Seton Medical Center Williamson in Round Rock.

She was carpooling with her coworkers to a nursing home in Georgetown when their Dodge Charger was struck head-on by a Dodge Avenger around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened on Highway 195, about a quarter mile north of Georgetown.

The driver of the Avenger, a 28-year-old Fort Hood soldier out of Harker Heights, was taken to Seton Medical Center Williamson in critical condition.

The driver of the Charger, a 47-year-old woman, and another passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Texas City, were also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Glee left behind four children. Her oldest son, 21-year-old Tavarus Glee, a dance choreographer, is now taking care of them.

"It's, like, a lot going through my mind. It's kinda too much to really even process right now," Glee said. "She was everything. A hairstylist. She was a makeup artist. She was everything you can ask for. A nurse, a welder. Anything. A comedian. She was just the best."

Exactly one week before the crash, his mother had graduated from the vocational nursing program at Temple College.

"She worked so many jobs and went to college. She died going to work," Glee said.

Now, he and his siblings are left mourning their mother instead of celebrating her recent accomplishment.

"I really do miss my mom. I want everybody to know that she was a very, truly amazing person. Everyone is going to remember my mom as the strongest person in the family," he said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Trooper D.L. Wilson says the Fort Hood soldier was traveling northbound on southbound lanes when he struck the three women in the Dodge Charger.

The crash is still under investigation. It's unclear at this time why the soldier was driving northbound on southbound lanes.

