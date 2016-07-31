Six people displaced after fire in Temple

Six people were displaced early Sunday morning after their home in Temple caught on fire.

The fire started at 1:42 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of South 24th Street. Crews say when they arrived on scene there was heavy smoke coming out of the windows.

A bystander attempted to kick the front door in, causing smoke and a large amount of fire to vent through the door. Temple Police relocated the man to a safe area across the street.

Nine Temple Fire & Rescue Units and 23 firefighters responded to the scene. Two teams of firefighters swept the home, after reports a person was still inside. The teams did not find anyone inside.

Officials say most of the fire damage occurred in the living room where the fire began. Investigators have not released what caused the fire but did note the home had no working smoke detectors.

In a press release, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal estimated the damage to be around $15,000, calling it a "total loss." The entire home received substantial heat and smoke damage.

The family of six is staying with relatives. The American Red Cross is working with the family to provide their immediate needs.

One person was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.

