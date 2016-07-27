Baby sent to hospital after Waco shooting

A baby and a woman were sent to the hospital after a shooting at the Trendwood Apartments in Waco Tuesday night. They both are expected to be okay.

According to authorities, there were multiple groups involved.

Police responded to an emergency call a little bit before 10 p.m. at the 1700 block of Dallas St. at the Trendwood Apartments.

Police said the incident started off as a an argument, then escalated to a physical fight and ultimately into the shooting.

According to authorities, five people have been detained and are being questioned and are not facing charges at the moment. The identities of the victims are unknown at this time, and the motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

