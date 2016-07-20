Waco animal shelter moves dogs to new facility

Some furry friends at the Waco Animal shelter made the move to a new facility today.

Over one hundred dogs were moved from the shelter's temporary building to their newly renovated dog facility. The new facility has 115 cages with 111 filled with dogs ready to for a new home.

The new building is a part of a series of renovations that started May 2015.

The dogs were moved from a temporary facility meant to house them during the construction.

Shelter Manager Luis Leyva said that the new facility is a lot more comfortable for the dogs.

“Our old facility wasn’t up to par for what we wanted to do so we tore it down and built a new one,” Leyva said. “Now it’s air conditioned and it’s so much nicer for the animals.”

